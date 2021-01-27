Protesting Teachers Clash With Police Outside Tripura CM’s House

Although around 8,000 teachers were reappointed on an ad-hoc basis, their tenure came to an end in March 2020, rendering them unemployed again. In the wake of their unemployment, the teachers formed three organisations – Justice for 10323, Amra 10323 and All Tripura Ad Hoc Teachers’ Association.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Satyajit Dey, the Convener of Amra 10323, had claimed that over 75 teachers had died since they lost their jobs and that the going had become difficult for all of them.