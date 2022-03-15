TOI's Bennett University Asks Students to Sign 'No Anti-National' Acts' Pledge

The Bennett University, owned by the Times of India group, has asked its students and their parents to sign an undertaking stating that they will not “get involved in any anti-national activity directly/indirectly” during their course duration at the university.

The undertaking form was sent to the students in a mass email on Monday evening (14 March), stating that this is in line with “the directives received from the State Government”. The Bennett University is situated in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

The Quint has accessed a copy of the mail and the undertaking form, which states that:

“I/We undertake, not to indulge in, nor support (overtly or covertly) or promote, whether directly or indirectly, in any type of Anti National Activity or Anti-Social Activity...whether in the University campus, outside the University campus or by using the name of the University, howsoever and wheresoever.”