TNPSC CSSE Answer Key 2022 for Combined Statistical Subordinate Service Out Now

TNPSC CSSE Answer Key 2022 released
The answer key for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) for Statistics, Economics, Mathematics and General Studies, has been released by TNPSC.
The candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission at tnpsc.gov.in and download their respective answer keys.
Please refer to the step-by-step procedure given below to download your TNPSC CSSE answer key 2022.
Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
Navigate to the 'Notification/Advertisement Details; section, present on the home page.
Click on the link that reads' Combined statistical subordinate service in examination for various subjects.'
Next, click the link according to the subject you wish to see the answer key for first.
Your TNPSC CSSE Answer Key 2022 will be displayed in a new window.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that they can raise objections against the TNPSC CSSE answer key 2022 till 13 January 2022, in an online mode.
However, all candidates must remember that they can only challenge the answer keys according to the question number given in the specimen question booklet, available on the CSSE official website.
In addition, candidates must make sure that the objections they are raising are in an online mode and made only via the official website tnpsc.gov.in. Besides this, candidates are required to make the objections within seven days of the release of the answer keys. Hence, all candidates are advised to thoroughly check their respective answer keys carefully and on time.
This is because any representations or objections made online after 05:45 PM on 20 January 2022 will be rejected.
For more information on the TNPSC CSSE answer key 2022, please check this space and the official websites of TNPSC and CSSE mentioned above regularly.
