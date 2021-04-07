TJEE 2021 Exam Registration Begins, Exam on 23 June
Candidates who want to apply for the TJEE 2021 exam can do it on TBJEE’s official website: tbjee.nic.in.
TJEE 2021: Last date to register for TJEE is 25 April 2021. Images used for representation purpose. | (Photo: iStock)
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has commenced the registration of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE). Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on TBJEE’s official website: tbjee.nic.in.
TJEE 2021: Important Dates
Last date to submit the application - 25 April
Admit card availability - 2nd Week of June 2021
Date of examination - 23 June
Result - 3rd week of July (Tentative)
How to Apply
Visit Tripura Board’s official website: tbjee.nic.in.
Click on the link ‘Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2021'.
Register using your details.
Login using your registered credentials.
Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee and submit.
Candidates willing to appear in Tripura Joint Entrance Examination have to pick one group from the following:
Group A - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
Group B - Physics, Chemistry and Biology
Group C - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology
TJEE Exam on 23 June will be conducted in three shifts:
11 AM -12:30 PM - Physics and Chemistry
01:30 PM - 02:15 PM - Biology
02:45 PM - 03:30 PM - Mathematics
Candidates can download the prospectus for detailed information about TJEE 2021.