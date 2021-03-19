TISS-NET 2021 Result Postponed, To be Declared on 25 March

Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will declare the result of TISS National Entrance Test (TISS-NET) 2021 on 25 March. Earlier, the result was scheduled to release on Friday, 19 March.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at TISS’ official website : tiss.edu.
Candidates shortlisted in the TISS-NET exam will have to appear for ‘Programme Aptitude Test’ and ‘Online Personal Interview’ (TISSPAT and OPI). Dates for the same are yet to be announced. TISSPAT is a 45-minute-long test conducted for individual programmes.
TISS-NET entrance exam was conducted for admission to around 50 Masters Degree programmes at its Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad campuses. It is a computer-based test with 100 objective multiple-choice questions (MCQ).
