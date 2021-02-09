TIISNET 2021 Admit Card Release, Exam on 20 February

TISSNET 2021: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the hall ticket/admit card for its national entrance test (TISSNET) 2021, which will be conducted for admissions to MA programmes. Candidates who have applied for the same can download their hall tickets at the official website of TISS: https://tiss.edu/.
TISS offers 50 Master's Degree programmes from its Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad campuses for the 2021-2023 batch. TISSNET is a computer-based test with 100 objective type multiple choice questions (MCQ).
Candidates who will be shortlisted in the TISSNET exam will be eligible for ‘Programme Aptitude Test’ and ‘Online Personal Interview’ (TISSPAT and OPI). They are likely to be conducted in the month of March or April 2021. TISSPAT is a 45-minute-long test conducted for individual programmes. The details of the TISSPAT format will be updated soon.
