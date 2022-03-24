AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar for 2022-23: Details Here

AICTE released the revised academic calendar for 2022-23
(Photo: iStock)
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) released the revised academic calendar for the session 2022-23. All the universities and institutions approved by AICTE will have to work as per the academic calendar.
As per the released calendar, the classes for first-year students in technical courses will start from 1 August 2022. let's have a look at the important dates and commencement schedule for the academic year 2022-23.
Entrance (AIEE, State CET, management quota exams)- 22 May 2022
Results of Qualifying Exams- By 5 June 2022
Round 1 (counselling, admission, allotment of seats)- By 30 June 2022
Round 2 (counselling, admission, allotment of seats)- By 10 July 2022
Last round of counselling for allotment of seats- By 20 July 2022
Beginning of the academic session- 1 August 2022
Last date of admission against vacancies- 15 August 2022
Last date of approval by AICTE- 10 April 2022
Last date of affiliation by the university or state government- 15 May 2022
AICTE had informed earlier that the calendar can change depending on the COVID-19 situations or the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home.
