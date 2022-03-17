Telangana SSC 2022: Revised Exam Dates, Check Details Here

Telangana SSC 2022 revised timetable released.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has revised the dates for the Telangana SSC Exams 2022 on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.
Candidates appearing for the examination can find the new Telangana SSC Exams 2022 timetable on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) - bse.telangana.gov.in.
Candidates appearing for the SSC Exams 2022 can find more information regarding the examination dates and timings on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.
Students are requested to take a look at the revised timetable that was published on 16 March 2022.
It is to be noted by the candidates appearing for the examination that the exam timings are from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. It is the same for all subjects and papers.
To know in detail about the revised exam dates, students can find the official notice on the website.
This year, the Telangana State SSC Exams 2022 students have been given the opportunity to answer only 50 percent of questions in different sections.
However, it is to be noted that the choices are available for only the theory sections. Students will have to answer all the questions in the objective part of the question paper.
It is to be ensured that the students are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus before appearing for the examinations.
All the latest information are available on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.