Telangana Govt Postpones All Exams Till Dussehra in View of Floods

The decision to postpone the exams is expected to provide relief to more than five lakh students. IANS Image used for representation only. | (Photo: iStock) Education The decision to postpone the exams is expected to provide relief to more than five lakh students.

Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday, 20 October, announced postponement of all examinations till Dussehra in view of floods in Hyderabad and some other parts of the city.

After the minister tweeted the announcement, several students replied with a request to cancel the examinations saying they can't write the exams in the current situation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and floods. The decision to postpone the exams is expected to provide relief to more than five lakh students. The government is likely to announce a fresh schedule of the exams later. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, also announced postponement of all undergraduate and postgraduate regular and supplementary examinations scheduled on 21-22 October due to forecast of heavy rains.

The revised date of examinations will be intimated later for all the exams which were originally scheduled from 14-22 October, said JNTU-H Registrar Dr M Manzoor Hussain. However, there will be no change in the schedule of exams scheduled to be held from 27 October. Both JNTU-H and Osmania University (OU) had already postponed all examinations scheduled on 19 and 20 October. The Kakatiya University and the Ambedkar Open University have also postponed the exams. The decision was announced after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao's suggestion to the Education Minister, following a request by students to postpone the exams.