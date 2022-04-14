Tamil Nadu: Government School Teacher Suspended for Preaching Religion

A government school teacher in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu was suspended for preaching religion during school hours and making objectionable remarks about the Hindu religion to her students.
Representational Image.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a 6th-grade girl student alleged that the teacher had attempted to preach religion and asked the students to recite Christian prayers.
The District Educational Office (DEO) made the initial enquiry that led to the teacher's suspension.
The matter came to light after some of the students who had attended the class reported the incident to their parents. The parents then filed complaints with the school authorities and the local police.
Subsequently, an inquiry was conducted before the teachers and the students, where the students narrated their experiences.
The Kanyakumari district collector M Aravind's office said the teacher had been suspended from service. "An inquiry commission has been constituted for a detailed inquiry," the collector's office said.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)