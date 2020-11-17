Go to the Govt: SC Dismisses Plea Seeking CBSE Exam Fee Waiver

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 November, dismissed a plea that had asked the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) and the Delhi government to wave examination fees for students of class 10 and 12, who will be appearing in board examinations next year, reported news agency PTI. Refusing to entertain the plea, filed by an NGO on behalf of parents facing financial problems induced by the coronavirus pandemic, a three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah wondered how the court can intervene in such a matter.

“How can the court direct the government to do this? You should give a representation to the government...Dismissed.” PTI quoted the bench as saying.

What Happened at Delhi High Court

Prior to knocking at the doors of the Supreme Court, ‘Social Jurist’ the NGO had filed a PIL before the Delhi High Court, asking for a waiver of examination fees as the income of parents, especially of those sending their children to Delhi government schools, had been hit by the pandemic. On 28 September, the Delhi High Court had asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and CBSE to treat the original PIL filed before the court as a representation.

The High Court had asked the CBSE and Delhi government to consider the representation and take a decision in accordance with laws and government policies, preferably within three weeks.