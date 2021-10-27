SSC SI, CAPF Admit Card 2021 Released

Candidates can download their SSC SI and CAPF admit card 2021 from the official website of SSC at ssc-cr.org
ujjwala lakhanpal
Education
Published:

SSC, SI, and CAPF Admit card 2021 released.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>SSC, SI, and CAPF Admit card 2021 released.</p></div>

The admit cards for the Sub-Inspectors of the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 (Paper 2) have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the central region.

All candidates who registered for the SSC SI and CAPF examination can download their Sub Inspector & Central Armed Police Forces admit cards 2021 from the official website of SSC at ssc-cr.org.

According to the schedule released by the SSC, the SSC SI and CAPF examination will be conducted on 8 November 2021.

SSC SI and CAPF Admit Card 2021: How To Download

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc-cr.org

  • Navigate to the link 'Status/ download admit card for sub inspector in delhi police and central armed police forces examination, paper 2, 2021 to be held on 8 November 2021', on the homepage

  • Enter your official credentials such as registration ID, date of birth and submit

  • Your SSC SI and CAPF admit card 2021 shall be displayed on your screen

  • Download it and take a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that they are required to not download their admit cards multiple times. This is so because if any candidate does so, they may get blocked by the SSC to prevent multiple downloads of the SSC SI and CAPF admit card 2021.

SSC SI and CAPF 2021: Examination Schedule

  • The paper-II exam would involve questions from English language and comprehension

  • The examination shall be conducted in a multiple choice question format

  • Negative markings shall exist in the examination. For each wrong answer, candidates will be liable to get 0.25 marks deducted.

