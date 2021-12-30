SSC GD Constable Result 2021: Result To Be Released Soon

Candidates can check the SSC GD constable result 2021 on ssc.nic.in, once released
The results for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) General Duty (GD) or the SSC GD Constable Result 2021 is expected to be released soon.
Hence, once the results are released, candidates can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and check their results.
The SSC GD 2021 was conducted in the form of a computer based test, between 16 November 2021 and 12 December 2021.
The Answer Keys for the same have already been released earlier and the time period to raise objections has also been extended to 31 December 2021.
The SSC was conducting ng this exam to fill a total number of 25271 vacancies for the posts of constable GD in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.
While the commission has not released any particular date for the declaration of results, it is expected that it will be released online soon.
Candidates must note that the cut off for the exam is affected by several factors such as the number of students who sat for the exam, the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, backlog vacancies, amongst others.
Nevertheless, the expected cut off for the year 2021, for the general category is 75 to 85 marks. Similarly, the expected cut off for SC category candidates is 60 to 75 marks and 55 to 65 marks for ST candidates.
Time period to raise objections against the provisional answer key: Up till 31 December 2021.
SSC GD Constable Result 2021: January 2022 (tentatively)
For more updates on the SSC GD constable result 2021, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of SSC mentioned above.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)