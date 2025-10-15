Students Accuse SAU of Inaction, Complicity and Suppressing Sexual Assault Case

An 18-year-old student, pursuing B.Tech from South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi's Chhatarpur, has alleged attempted gang rape on campus on the night of 12 October, Sunday.

The first-year student, hailing from Motihari in Bihar, described horrid details of the incident—including alleged stalking, morphing photographs to blackmail her and sexual assault—in the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Maidan Garhi police station in South Delhi two days later.

“I called the hostel in-charge the same night, but she didn’t come until the next morning. Neither did she believe me nor the doctor, who told her that the matter was serious. Instead, she asked a few students to help me bathe and change into fresh clothes,” the survivor alleged in the FIR.