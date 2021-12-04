SNAP 2021: Admit Card Expected To Be Released Today

SNAP 2021: Admit Card Expected To Be Released on 4 Decembe 2021
The admit card for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 is expected to be released on 4 December 2021 by Symbiosis International University (SIU).
Hence, in the absence of any particular time given, candidates must visit the official website of SIU at snaptest.org regularly and download their respective admit cards.
Candidates must note that the SNAP exams will be conducted on three different dates, across 94 cities in India.
The first SNAP 2021 exam shall be held on 19 December 2021, between 02:00 PM and 03:00 PM.
The second SNAP 2021 exam shall be held on 8 January 2022, between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM.
And the last SNAP 2021 exam shall be conducted on 16 January 2022, between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM.
Please read below for a simple step by step procedure to download your SNAP 2021 admit card
Visit the official website of SIU SNAP at snaptest.org
Navigate to the admit card link available on the homepage.
Enter your official login credentials and log in
Your SNAP 2021 admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
Once the SNAP 2021 admit card is downloaded, all candidates must check the details provided on it thoroughly. This is because the admit card is an extremely important without which no student shall be allowed to sit for the SNAP 2021 exam.
Hence, in case of any errors or discrepancies, the candidates must reach out to the exam conducting authority at the earliest.