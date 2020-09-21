Schools Reopen for Classes 9-12 in Assam, MP & Other States

Schools in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland and a couple of other states reopened partially for Classes 9-12 on 21 September, following the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s detailed guidelines allowing students of the above-mentioned classes to visit schools for consulting teachers and seeking guidance form teachers on a voluntary basis.

While some states reopened schools, many others like Delhi and Karnataka have decided not to reopen schools partially for the time being.

Following All SOPs: Andhra School

Speaking to news agency ANI, the headmistress of a school in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, said that schools have been opened for students from Classes 9 to 12, while adding that all health SOPs were being followed.

"We are opening our school from today as per the orders of the Education Commissioner. All teachers will come. Only students of Classes 9 and 10 are allowed. All SoPs are being followed," a headmistress told ANI. In pictures tweeted by the news agency, around eight students, equipped with masks, could be seen sitting inside a classroom, while around five staff members stood guard.

Assam’s Batch-Wise Approach

Meanwhile, Assam, which too, has allowed students from Classes 9-12 in schools for seeking guidance from teachers, has allotted specific days for each class. While students of Class 9 and 12 can attend school in a staggered manner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, those in Class 10 and 11 can come to schools on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. In addition, Assam has issued the following instructions for reopening schools. Students can come to schools only if they produce a written NOC from parents.

Sessions with more than 20 students will be divided into two batches.

First batch from 9 am to 12 pm, second batch from 1 pm to 4 pm.

First batch to be sent back home before second batch comes in.

Teaching and non-teaching staff restricted to 50%.

Schools Open in J&K, Himachal

Schools also opened in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Speaking to ANI, a student in Srinagar said, "I am really excited to come to school today. Our teachers have supported us a lot. We have to take a lot of precautions."

Speaking on the reopening of schools for Classes 9-12, the principal of Ranbir Higher Secondary School in Jammu said “we have conducted sanitisation and fumigation at the school. We'll ensure all COVID-19 guidelines are followed.” Schools also reopened in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. While social distancing was seemingly maintained in pictures of schools above, students of one particular school that reopened in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala could be seen paying little attention to the mandatory six-feet distance rule.

In one of the pictures, six students could be seen gathered in close proximity, many of whom had not even worn masks.