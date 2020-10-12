Schools in UP to Reopen from 19 October After a 7-Months Shutdown

The classes will run in two shifts and a written consent from the parents would be required.

The Uttar Pradesh government has conditionally permitted the reopening of schools from class 9 to 12 across the state from 19 October after a gap of almost seven months since schools shutdown nationwide on 25 March.

However, online education will continue for children from class 8 and below. The in-person classes will be held under the advisory of the Centre's Home Affairs Ministry and the guidelines of the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the guidelines, the classes will run in two shifts and a written consent from the parents would be required.

Schools would need to take regular necessary precautions like sanitization near gates, classes and washrooms, wear face masks and maintain social distancing among students.

The schools cannot exceed a specified number of students in a class and no morning prayer meetings will be allowed in an effort to avoid gatherings. Students will not be allowed to go out at leisure and no tiffin and water bottle will be shared.

On 2 October, the Home Ministry had issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 5', allowing more relaxations outside containment zones. However, several states, have extended lockdown in Covid-19 hotspots till 31 October to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.