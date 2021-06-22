SC Dismisses Pleas Challenging CBSE, ICSE Assessment Schemes

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Tuesday, 22 June disposed off the petitions challenging the cancellation of exams and assessment schemes proposed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for evaluation of Class-12 result.

The court said that the assessment schemes formulated by CBSE and ICSE takes into account the concerns of all students and there is no need to interfere with it.