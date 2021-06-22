SC Dismisses Pleas Challenging CBSE, ICSE Assessment Schemes

Supreme Court of India on 22 June dismissed the petitions challenging CBSE, ICSE exam cancellation and assessment scheme.
The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Tuesday, 22 June disposed off the petitions challenging the cancellation of exams and assessment schemes proposed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for evaluation of Class-12 result.
The court said that the assessment schemes formulated by CBSE and ICSE takes into account the concerns of all students and there is no need to interfere with it.
The court said that if other boards are able to conduct the exams, then that does not mean that these boards (CBSE and ICSE) can also hold exams. They have taken the decision to cancel the examination in larger public interest.
The court also upheld the formula of evaluation of result devised by boards citing that the decisions were taken by experts. The boards in question are independent and are entitled to take the decisions regarding the exams to be conducted by them, the court added, as cited by LiveLaw.
The Supreme Court further dictated that there is no need to interfere with the scheme formulated by CBSE and ICSE, as they have been adopted in the view of of larger public interest.
Published: 22 Jun 2021,05:44 PM IST