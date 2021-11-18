SC Hearing on Plea For CBSE & ICSE Term 1 Hybrid Mode Board Exams 2021

The Term 1 Board Exams 2021-2022 for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) have commenced and are currently being conducted in an offline mode of exam.

However, following a plea made by students that wishes the 10 and 12 exams to be conducted in a hybrid mode of exam instead, the supreme court is scheduled to hear their plea today on 18 November, 2021.