Kerala: RSS Leaders' Books in Curriculum of Kannur University, Triggers Row

Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar
Yet another row has erupted in the academic sector in Kerala, this time over the recommendation of books of a prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue in the curriculum of the newly sanctioned post-graduation course in Public Administration at the Kannur University.
The controversy came even as a recently issued circular at the central university in Kasaragod warned its faculty of disciplinary action if their lectures or statements were ‘provocative’ or ‘anti-national'.
These books are included in the curriculum in the third semester of the post-graduate Public Administration course. The course is currently offered only at the Government Brennen College in Thalassery in Kannur.
But what has come as a surprise to many, is the way the chairperson of Kannur University, MK Hassan, belonging to the Students Federation of India (SFI) (student wing of the Communist Party of India-Marxist), reacted to questions on this development, as across the country the SFI is up in arms against the alleged saffronisation of education.
Gopinath Ravindran, Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University, has not commented on the issue, IANS reported.
