RBSE Class 12 Practical Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19

RBSE Class 12 practical exams have been postponed due to COVID-19.
(Photo: The Quint)
Due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has decided to postpone the RBSE Class 12 practical exams until further notice. Students are advised to regularly check the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to keep track of any official updates as well as the new dates of the exams.
According to the previous date sheet released by the RBSE, the practical exams were scheduled to be held from 17 January 2022.
The exams were supposed to be conducted in about 6,000 centers for Classes 10 and 12.
The official announcement of the postponement of the exams was made by Dr Bulaki Das Kalla, the Minister for the Department of Education, via his official Twitter handle.
The tweet read, "The practical examinations of Class 12th which are going to start from 17 January 2022 in the state have been postponed till further orders. Due to the increasing corona infection, 25 districts in the state have come under the Red Zone. In view of these circumstances and on the advice of experts, this decision has been taken."
Unfortunately, the RBSE has made no official announcement as to when the new dates of the exams will be released. For now, it is being said that the state is focusing its energy and resources on controlling the COVID-19 spread in Rajasthan.
The RBSE, along with Dr Kalla, have jointly decided that the safety of students is more important than conducting practical exams in such a dangerous scenario. The new dates will be announced shortly after due diligence and review of the overall scenario, he said.
Additionally, according to the previous schedule, the RBSE Class 12 main exams are supposed to be held from 3 March 2022. However, chances are, those too may get postponed if the government fails to curb the spread of COVID-19.