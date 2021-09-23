Rajasthan PTET 2021 Result Expected Today: Here's How to Check it

Check Rajasthan PTET 2021on ptetraj2021.com
(Photo: The Quint)
Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 result is expected to be announced on Thursday, 23 September. Earlier this week, on Monday, Higher Education Minister, Rajasthan, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, announced that result will be released for four year and two years courses in 2 to 3 days.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of Rajasthan PTET: ptetraj2021.com.
Visit the official website of Rajasthan PTET: ptetraj2021.com.
Click on Rajasthan PTET result 2021 on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registered credentials
Click on login/ submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
"Marksheets of the candidates will not be sent by post. The same will be made available on website of the PTET or other site," reads the official notification of Rajasthan PTET.
Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling. Dates for the same are yet to be announced.
The Rajasthan PTET exam is a competitive test conducted for admission to BEd courses in various Teacher Training institutions in the state of Rajasthan. Candidates who qualify the same are eligible for BA-BEd and BSc-BEd courses.
Published: 23 Sep 2021,02:34 PM IST