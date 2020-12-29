Rajasthan Govt to Reopen Schools from January for Classes 9-12 

The Rajasthan government is planning to open schools for secondary, senior secondary and higher educational institutes in the first week of January.
“The top priority of the state government is to ensure that our kids are not affected by the virus, but at the same time to give proper education to them is our duty. Hence, we are considering to open schools, college and other education institutes,” said Govind Singh Dotasra, minister of state for primary and secondary education
The state education department has sent a proposal for approval to the government, which stated that on trial basis classes from 9 to 12 may start in the first week of January for 15 days and after evaluation of the trial further decision may be taken.
According to the proposal, there will be six major precautions, which the schools have to adhere to if they open on a trial basis:
