Punjab Master Cadre Posts Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4,161 Vacancies

Last date to apply online for Punjab Master Posts Recruitment is 30 January 2022.
The Quint
Education
Published:

Apply for Punjab Master Cadre Posts Recruitment on educationrecruitmentboard.com

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply for Punjab&nbsp;Master Cadre Posts Recruitment on&nbsp;educationrecruitmentboard.com</p></div>

The Department of School Education, Punjab has released a notification for the recruitment of various master cadres posts.

Candidates interested in applying for master cadre posts in Punjab can do it on the official website of the Education Recruitment Board, Punjab: educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Last date to apply for Punjab Master Vacancies is 30 January 2022.
Also ReadUPSC CMS 2021: Result Declared

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment: Vacancy Details

A total of 4,161 vacancies are to be filled through this Punjab Master posts recruitment drive. Here are the details of vacancies for each subject.

  • Math: 912 posts

  • Science: 859 posts

  • Hindi: 240 posts

  • Punjabi: 534 posts

  • Social Science: 633 posts

  • English: 790 posts

  • Music: 25 posts

  • Physical Education: 168 posts

Also ReadSSC CHSL 2020 Tier 2 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Apply for Punjab Master Cadre Vacancy 2022?

  • Visit the official website of Education Recruitment Board: educationrecruitmentboard.com

  • Click on 'Recruitment of various Master Cadre Posts -2022' on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'Register Now'

  • Enter your personal details and register

  • Enter your registration number and password

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Pay the application fee and submit the form

  • Save it for future reference

Punjab Master Vacancy Recruitment: Application Fee

According to the notification released by the Department of School Education, General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. However, SC, ST and PwD candidates have to pay Rs 500 as application fee.

For more details about the Punjab Master recruitment, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Education Recruitment Board, Punjab.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT