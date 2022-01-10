Punjab Master Cadre Posts Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4,161 Vacancies

Apply for Punjab Master Cadre Posts Recruitment on educationrecruitmentboard.com
The Department of School Education, Punjab has released a notification for the recruitment of various master cadres posts.
Candidates interested in applying for master cadre posts in Punjab can do it on the official website of the Education Recruitment Board, Punjab: educationrecruitmentboard.com.
A total of 4,161 vacancies are to be filled through this Punjab Master posts recruitment drive. Here are the details of vacancies for each subject.
Math: 912 posts
Science: 859 posts
Hindi: 240 posts
Punjabi: 534 posts
Social Science: 633 posts
English: 790 posts
Music: 25 posts
Physical Education: 168 posts
Visit the official website of Education Recruitment Board: educationrecruitmentboard.com
Click on 'Recruitment of various Master Cadre Posts -2022' on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Register Now'
Enter your personal details and register
Enter your registration number and password
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Save it for future reference
According to the notification released by the Department of School Education, General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. However, SC, ST and PwD candidates have to pay Rs 500 as application fee.
For more details about the Punjab Master recruitment, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Education Recruitment Board, Punjab.
