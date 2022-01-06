Provident Fund Withdrawal: How To Withdraw Money From Your EPF Account Online.
Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is a retirement benefits scheme that was established by the Employee's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). It is mainly targeted to help salaried workers save money for their retirement.
However, if any person wishes to withdraw money from their EPF account, they can do so online. Simply make sure that your Aadhaar card is linked to your EPF account, and you shall be able to complete the withdrawal process without any attestation from your employer.
Please refer to the step-by-step guide given below to easily withdraw money through the EPFO website.
Visit the EPFO website at epfindia.gov.in.
Click on the 'Our Services' option under the 'For Employees' page.
Choose 'Member UAN/Online Services' from the 'Our Services' box.
You will then be redirected to the UAN site, where you must select 'Activate your UAN' from the drop-down menu.
Complete the form given to create an authorisation PIN, in order to activate your UAN.
You will get an SMS on your registered mobile number verifying the activation of the UAN.
Once verified, you will be given a password to use on the UAN website to access your EPF account details.
However, users must note that before they follow the above-mentioned steps, they must ensure that the following criteria is met:
Your Universal Account Number (UAN) is linked to your EPF account.
Your Aadhaar number is validated and is linked to your UAN.
Your UAN is linked to a bank account with a relevant IFSC code.
Visit the EPFO website at epfindia.gov.in.
Enter your official log-in credentials, such as UAN and password, to log into the EPFO portal.
Navigate to the 'Manage' page and double-check your KYC information.
Next, go to the 'Our Services' tab and choose 'Claim' from the drop- down list.
Here, you will be given an option to select the kind of withdrawal claim you want to file. Users can choose from full withdrawal, partial withdrawal, or pension withdrawal, under the 'I Want to Apply For' option.
Choose your desired option, and your online claim for PF withdrawal will be complete.
However, users must note that the different types of withdrawal drop-down box shall only appear if a particular subscriber is eligible to use it.
Once you have completed all the steps, your claim will be sent to your concerned employer for approval. Henceforth, upon approval, the PF amount you requested will be deposited into your account within 10 days of the approval sanction.
