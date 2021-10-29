Principal Arrested for Hanging Student Upside Down From Building in Mirzapur

A school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur has been arrested for allegedly hanging a student upside down from the first storey of a school building on Thursday, 28 October.
A school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur has been arrested for allegedly hanging a five-year-old student upside down from the first storey of a school building on Thursday, 28 October.
The incident was captured on camera and later widely circulated on social media.
Taking cognisance of the matter, District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar on Thursday had ordered the basic education officer of the district to probe the incident and take action against principal Manoj Vishwakarma.
The student's father, Ranjit Yadav, said, "My son had only gone to eat gol gappa with the other kids and they were being a little naughty. For this, the principal meted out such a punishment, which could have endangered my son's life," news agency IANS reported.
