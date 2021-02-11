Mr Javadekar, Did All Kids Get Online Edu When 27% Had No Device?

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
Addressing the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had on 8 February, said that “nobody was deprived of education and online education. Where there was nothing, there were practical mohalla classes.”
According to a study conducted by NCERT in 2020, around 27 percent students have no access to mobiles or laptops, which they require to access online classes.
Not just NCERT, the ASER 2020 and Smile Foundation report peg the percentage of those without smartphones at 38.2 and 56 percent respectively.
This is validated by a Azim Premji Foundation report which said that around 60 percent students could not access online classes, due to various factors that involve sharing of devices among siblings.
While Mr Javadekar said that those without access to devices and online learning were taught through Mohalla schools, the fact remains that not all students who lacked devices were educated through such neighborhood classes.
The question is – was it right on part of a union minister to not address the digital divide in India. And in doing so, did Javadekar make thousands of poor children, their struggles and their unfortunate realities, invisible?
Published: 11 Feb 2021,10:23 AM IST