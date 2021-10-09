NTSE 2021 Stage 2 Admit Card Released
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2021 Stage 2 Admit card on October 9, 2021.
The admit card is for the purpose of the Stage 2 exam that is scheduled to be held on 24 October 2021. Hence, candidates can visit the official website ncert.nic.in to download the NTSE 2021 Admit card now.
The NTSE 2021 Stage 2 Admit Card is a mandatory requirement for students to carry on the date of exam. All relevant details of the candidate like venue, timings, personal details etc shall be mentioned on it. Candidates must carry NTSE 2021 Stage 2 Admit card with themselves failing which they will be barred from sitting for the exam.
Visit the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.
Click on 'Admit Card for Stage 2 NTSE exam' on the homepage.
Enter your official credentials such as state roll number and date of birth.
Your NTSE 2021 Stage 2 Admit Card will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and print a copy for future references.
Candidates are advised to thoroughly check their details on their respective NTSE 2021 Stage 2 Admit Card. In case of any error, they must report it to NCERT immediately.
Candidates are also advised to regularly check the official website of NCERT in lieu of the COVID-19 Pandemic and any revised guidelines.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)