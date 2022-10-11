‘Studying at NSD Was a Dream, but Reality Is Demoralising’: Protesting Students

“This is not the Delhi School of Drama. This is the National School of Drama (NSD). We want people from around the world to teach us," said Kunal Bhange, a first-year student at the NSD.

Bhange is one of the students protesting at the NSD since 3 October with a roster of demands such as the appointment of a permanent director and permanent faculty members, removal of the Registrar, a robust academic schedule, and an end to budget cuts.