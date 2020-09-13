NEET: At Delhi Centre, Social Distancing Inside, Crowds Outside

NEET 2020 was held across 3,843 centres in the country on 13 Saturday. Anthony S Rozario NEET 2020 was held across 3,843 centres in the country. | (Photo: The Quint) Education NEET 2020 was held across 3,843 centres in the country on 13 Saturday.

The Quint spoke to students at an exam centre for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, who expressed satisfaction with social distancing measures and other SOPs being followed inside the centre. However, large crowds of parents could be seen outside the centre, especially after students started exiting the centre.

All across India, over 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET, which was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm across 3,843 centres in the country in adherence to strict coronavirus health guidelines.

The exam comes at a time when India witnessed almost one lakh fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the country’s tally to 47,54,357. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, around 94,372 new cases & 1,114 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.