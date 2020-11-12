No Pre-Boards for Class 10, 12 Students of Bengal Board: Mamata

Students will now directly appear for class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the West Bengal government. The Quint Students will now directly appear for class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the West Bengal government. | (Photo Courtesy: iStock Images) Education Students will now directly appear for class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the West Bengal government.

In what may bring music to the ears of many students, candidates appearing for class 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the West Bengal Board next year will not have to appear for the mandatory pre-board examinations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, 11 November, reported The Indian Express.

This means that students appearing for Madhyamik (Class 10) and Ucchya Madhyamaik (class 12) board exams would directly appear for board exams.