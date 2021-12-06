NIOS ODE 2022: Registration Commences For Classes 10 And 12
The registration process for National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), on demand examination (ODE) 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 commenced on Monday, 6 December 2021.
Thus, interested students can apply for the registration process online by visiting the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.
The NIOS ODE 2022 exam will be held from 4 January 2022, in an offline mode. However, all candidates must be rest assured that all COVID-19 safety protocols shall be followed.
In addition, a notification pertaining to the registration process for NIOS ODE 2022 exam for Classes 10 and 12 exams was released on 3 December 2021.
Students were thus given a list of all the documents they would require for the registration process that officially commenced on 6 December 2021.
Candidates must note that they will also be given an option to choose the date of the exam. However, each candidate getting the desired date will depend upon the availability of the seats in the exam centre.
Please read on for a simple step-by-step procedure to help you register for the NIOS 2022 ODE exams.
Visit the official website of National Institute of open Schooling at nios.ac.in or sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'Register for 10th, 12th ODE exams 2021-22'
Enter your email ID and the OTP received on your mobile number to login.
Fill in the NIOS ODE 2022 application form by entering the required details.
Once you have uploaded the necessary documents, choose the exam dates you wish for and submit.
Your NIOS ODE 2022 registration will be completed.
Download the confirmation of the application form and keep a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that the NIOS ODE 2022 will be held at the NIOS HQ and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas across India from the mentioned dates as well as the slots and centres chosen by candidates.
Candidates must also note that admit cards will be issued soon for the NIOS ODE 2022 exam, and it will be a mandatory document to be carried on the day of the exam.
For more details and updates on the NIOS ODE 2022 exam, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of NIOS mentioned above.
