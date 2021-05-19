NIOS Cancels Class 10 Exam, Postpones Class 12 Exam Due to COVID

The National Institute of Open Schooling on Wednesday, 19 May, announced its decision to cancel Class 10 (secondary) theory and practical exams.

NIOS also announced the postponement of Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exams till further notice.

These decisions have been taken in view of the COVID-19 situation across the country.

The institute said that, "The Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby cancelled and the Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order."