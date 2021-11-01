NEET UG 2021: NTA to Declare NEET Results, Final Answer Key Soon

NEET UG 2021 Results are expected to be announced soon. Image used for representational purposes.
NEET UG Result: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 results are expected to be declared soon by National Testing Agency. NTA will also release the final answer key before/ along with the declaration of result.
Candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2021 exam will be able to check their result and download their score cards from NEET UG's official portal: neet.nta.nic.in.
After the results are announced, NTA will release an All India Merit List of successful candidates of NEET UG 2021 on the basis of the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India.
Qualification Criteria
As per the information bulletin, General and General-EWS category students are required to obtain a minimum of marks at 50th percentile in order to be eligible for admission to undergraduate medical courses. However, SC, ST and OBC candidates are required to obtain a minimum of marks at 40th percentile.
For more details about admissions, candidates can check the information bulletin from NTA's website.
Last week, NTA moved to the Supreme Court against Bombay High Court's order reconduct exams of two candidates who alleged that their test booklet and OMR sheet had different serial numbers. NTA also told the apex court that the results of NEET UG 2021 are ready, but they are unable to declare it because of Bombay High Court's order.
On Thursday, 28 October, Supreme Court stayed Bombay High Court's order paving way for NTA to announce NEET results. Therefore, candidate's are adviced to keep a check on its official website.
