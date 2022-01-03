NEET SS 2021: Admit Card Releasing Today, Download From nbe.edu.in

NEET SS 2021 admit card scheduled to be released on 3 January 2022
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty 2021 (NEET SS) is scheduled to release on 3 January 2022.
Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download thier respective admit cards, once released, from the official website of National Board of Examinations, at nbe.edu.in.
NEET SS 2021 shall be conducted on 10 January 2022. While the exam was previously supposed to be held on 13-14 November 2021, it got postponed due to a plea in the Supreme Court pertaining to the last minute changes that were made in the exam pattern.
Candidates must note that they will require their official log in credentials, including their application number, to download their NEET SS 2021 admit card.
Please refer below the step by step procedure shared with you to download your NEET SS 2021 admit card with ease.
Visit the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty – nbe.edu.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'NEET SS Admit Card 2021,' present on the homepage.
Enter your official login credentials such as application number.
Your NEET SS Admit Card 2021 shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future use.
Candidates must remember that the NEET SS 2021 admit card is a mandatory document without which no student shall be allowed to sit for the exam.
Hence, candidates are advised to thoroughly check all the details mentioned on their NEET SS Admit Card 2021 once they download it.
In case of any error or discrepancy, candidates must report it as soon as possible to the NBE.