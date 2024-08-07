NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Steps To Download

advertisement
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is just around the corner. The NEET PG 2024 Admit Card will be released on 8 August 2024, and candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2024 examination can download it via the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
The NEET PG 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on 11 August 2024, in two shifts. It will be conducted in a single day and single session in CBT mode. The question paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions with four response options. Each candidate will be given 3 hours and 30 minutes to solve the questions.
Those who have applied for the NEET PG 2024 examination must report to the reporting counter of the test venue at the specified time. All candidates are advised to arrive at the reporting counter 30 minutes prior to the test start time. This will allow time for security checks, identity verification, and checking in for examination. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time.
It is pertinent to note that the NEET PG 2024 exam is only open for students who have applied for the post-MBBS DNB courses, post-MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges across the country.
Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
On the home page, click on NEET PG 2024 Admit Card link.
Enter the login details and submit.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Check the admit card carefully and download
Make sure to keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
