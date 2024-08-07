NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Steps To Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is just around the corner. The NEET PG 2024 Admit Card will be released on 8 August 2024, and candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2024 examination can download it via the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on 11 August 2024, in two shifts. It will be conducted in a single day and single session in CBT mode. The question paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions with four response options. Each candidate will be given 3 hours and 30 minutes to solve the questions.