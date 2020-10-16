NEET Results to be Declared Today, Here’s How to Check Results

The results come after the Supreme Court asked the NTA to conduct a second exam for those who missed the test.

Results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be announced on Friday, 16 October, by the National Testing Agency, as was informed by Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on 12 October.

In a tweet, Dr Pokhriyal had said that the NTA “will be declaring the results of NEET UG 2020 on 16 October 2020.” He further added that the “exact timing of the results will be intimated later.”

Students who appeared for the exam can view their results once released on the official NTA website: ntaneet.nic.in.