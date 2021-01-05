NEET 2020: You Can Still Apply for Medical Seats Online

NEET 2020 candidates who have successfully cleared the medical entrance exam but have not got a seat, have another chance. These students can apply for the vacant seats at mcc.nic.in before 12 pm on 6 January.

The seat allocation will be conducted by respective deemed, central universities and institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER, for which the list of registered and eligible candidates have been forwarded by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Seats will be allotted in terms of merit only.

“Colleges must display the eligibility conditions on their website well before the commencement of the ‘stray vacancy’ round in order to enable the participating candidates to make an informed decision. The candidates must be allowed to register online. However, the physical presence of candidates along with original documents is a must at the time of admission,” read the official notice.