NCERT Partners with ISLRTC to Make Textbooks in Sign Language

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) signed an MoU with the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) on Tuesday, 6 October to make textbooks and other educational material accessible for deaf students in sign language.

According to officials of the ministry, the cognitive skills of children are developed in childhood and it is necessary to provide them with educational material in accordance with their learning needs.

“So far, hearing-impaired children used to study only through a verbal or written medium but after the signing of this MoU, they can study through a single Indian Sign Language also. It will not only enhance their vocabulary but also enhance their capabilities to understand concepts,” secretary Shakuntala Gamlin said.