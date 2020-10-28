NCERT Releases NTSE Exam Dates; Check How to Download Admit Cards

The first phase of the NTSE 2020 will be conducted on 12-13 December, and the second phase on 13 June 2021. The Quint Image used for representation only. | (Photo courtesy: iStock Images) Education The first phase of the NTSE 2020 will be conducted on 12-13 December, and the second phase on 13 June 2021.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday, 27 October, announced the dates for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2020. The first phase of the NTSE 2020 will be conducted on 12-13 December, and the second phase on 13 June 2021.

The first phase of the NTSE 2020 will be held at Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 12 December, while at other states and Union Territories on 13 December.

The exam will be held on two papers – Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Ability Test (SAT). Both exams will contain 100 questions. The students who will clear the exam will get a scholarship of around Rs 1,250 per month for class 11 and class 12, for undergraduate and postgraduate, the scholarship amount is Rs 2,000 per month.

The admit card for the stage 1 exam will be released by the end of November 2020. The candidates can download the NTSE 2020 admit card through the official website- ciet.nic.in. “The candidate as well as the principal of the school must adhere to the last date of submission of the application form. Different states must have different last dates for submission of the application. Please confirm from the Liaison Officer of your state, the address at which the completed forms are to be submitted.”

How to Download NTSE 2020 Admit Card Online

Go to the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the NTSE hall ticket link

Enter your registration number and other details in the field provided

The hall ticket will be displayed

Download and take a print out