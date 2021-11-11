National Education Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

Here are some quotes on the occasion of National Education Day.
(Photo: Rhythm Seth/The Quint)
National Education Day is observed every year on 11 November to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India.
Maulana Azad was an eminent educationist and served as the first education minister of independent India from 15 August 1947 to 2 February 1958.
He was a towering figure on the Indian political scene and freedom movement, and a scholar rated high in the realms of Urdu Literature. National Education Day celebrates his passion and contribution towards the field of education.
The first National Education Day was celebrated on 11 November 2008. The Ministry of Human Resource Development launched National Education Day in 2008 to "commemorate the birthday of this great son (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad) of India by recalling his contribution to the cause of education in India."
Schools and other educational institutions in India celebrate this day by organizing seminars, essay-writing competitions, elocution and other similar events to emphasize on the importance of education.