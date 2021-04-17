NATA 2021 Answer Key Released, Here’s How to Download It

NATA 2021 Answer key released on nata.in. Image used for representation purpose.
The Council of Architecture (CoA) on Friday, 16 April, released the answer key of the first paper of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), 2021. The exam was conducted on 10 April 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key form the official website: nata.in.
The second exam of NATA 2021 will be conducted on 12 June, and candidates can fill the application form for the same till 30 May 2021.
As per the information brochure, NATA is an aptitude test in architecture conducted by the Council that the candidate needs to qualify for admission to the Architecture degree course. "The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course, as prescribed by CoA and duly approved by the central government, are strictly adhered to and followed all over the country in Architectural Institutions," reads the official information brochure.
