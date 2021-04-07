NATA 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam on 10 April

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the admit cards for the first exam of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), 2021. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from NATA’s official website: nata.in.
As per the information brochure, “For each applicant, an admit card will be generated according to the schedule notified indicating the allotted examination centre for NATA 2021 and a downloadable version of the admit card will be published on the respective web page of the candidate concerned.”
The information brochure further mentioned that all the candidates have to print the admit cards and carry it along with one original photo identity card to their respective examination centres.
The first exam is scheduled on 10 April. It will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will start from 10 am and will go on till 1 pm. The second one will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
