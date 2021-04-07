NATA 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam on 10 April

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the admit cards for the first exam of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), 2021. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from NATA’s official website: nata.in.

As per the information brochure, “For each applicant, an admit card will be generated according to the schedule notified indicating the allotted examination centre for NATA 2021 and a downloadable version of the admit card will be published on the respective web page of the candidate concerned.”