Mumbai University Final-Year Exam Dates Announced

The University of Mumbai on Wednesday, 24 March, announced the dates of final year exams for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates must note that all final year exams will be conducted online.

As per the official information, final year exams for UG students of arts, science and commerce streams are scheduled to begin from 6 May 2021. It will go on till 21 May. Whereas, the semester 3 (backlog) and semester 4 exams for postgraduate management courses will be conducted from 3 to 20 May.

Colleges are advised to complete all first and second year examination between 15 April and 5 May.