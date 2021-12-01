MPTET 2021 Application Form Scheduled To Release on 14 December 2021

MPTET 2021 Application Form to be released on 14 December 2021
The MPTET Application Form 2021 is scheduled to be released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (PEB) on 14 December 2021.
Thus, interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of PEB at peb.mponline.gov.in
According to a proposal received from the Department of Tribal Affairs, the Government of Madhya Pradesh, will also be conducting the MPTET 2021 to fill the vacant posts of primary teacher in the same department.
Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the MPTET 2021 is 28 December 2021.
However, candidates will be free to make modifications in the online application form till 2 January 2022.
In addition, candidates must remember that those candidates who have already applied for MPTET between January and February 2021 are not required to fill the MPTET application form once again. Their previous application forms will stand valid and hence they need not worry.
Please read on to find five easy steps to download the MPTET 2021 application form.
Visit the official website of PEB at peb.mponline.gov.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'MPTET Application Form 2021', available on the homepage.
Enter your official login credentials such as username and password and create an account if necessary.
The MPTET 2021 Application Form shall be displayed on your screen
Download it and take a printout for safekeeping.
For more details and updates on the MPTET 2021 exam and application, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of PEB mentioned above.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)