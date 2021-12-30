MPPEB 2021: Admit Card Released on peb.mp.gov.in, Check Steps to Download

Madhya Pradesh Police Constable (MPPEB) 2021 admit card released at peb.mp.gov.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The admit card for Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) 2021 has been released for GD and Radio constable posts.
Hence, candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can download their respective admit cards from the official website of MPPEB, peb.mp.gov.in.
The MPPEB 2021 exam is going to be a written exam, scheduled to be conducted in an offfline manner on 8 January 2022.
It is being conducted to fill a total of 4000 posts. Approximately 10 lakh candidates have applied for this recruitment drive.
Candidates must note that MPPEB Admit Card 2020 is an extremely important document without which no candidate shall be allowed to sit for the exam.
Hence, they must download it at the earliest, take a printout and carry their respective admit cards along with a photo ID proof for verification purposes on the day of the exam.
Also, candidates must not rely on their E-Aadhar card. The E-Aadhar card will only be valid if the UIDAI verifies it on time.
Additionally, candidates must note that the MPPEB 2021 exam shall be held in two shifts on 8 January 2021. The first shift shall be from 09:00 AM to 11:00 and the second shift shall continue from 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM.
Please read below now for a step by step procedure to download tour MPPEB Admit Card 2021.
Visit the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.
Naviagte to the link that reads ‘Test Admit Card - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2021’ available on the home page.
Enter your official log in credentials such as application number and date of birth to log in.
Your MPPEB 2021 admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
In addition, candidates must note that the following items are not allowed in the exam and hence they must nor carry it to the examination venue- calculator, beepers, pagers, mobile, cell phone, or other electric device
Once candidates are selected, they shall be called for a physical eligibility test and a document verification round.
For more updates on the MPPEB 2021 exam, check this space regularly and visit the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.
