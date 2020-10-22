The girls have outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 73.40%, while the pass percentage of boys is 64.66%.

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2020 Results Released. Image used for representation only. | (Photo: Erum Gaur/The Quint)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday, 21 October, released the results for the supplementary exams for HSSC Class 12.

Students can check their results on the official websites – mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

In order to pass the supplementary exams, students need to get a minimum of 33 percent marks. In case a student fails in two subjects in class 12, they will be eligible for the supplementary exam.