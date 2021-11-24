MHT CET 2021 Counselling: Provisional Merit List Scheduled To Release Today

MHT CET 2021 counselling provisional merit list to be released on 24 November 2021
(Photo: The Quint)
The provisional merit list for the MHT CET 2021 counselling is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 24 November 2021, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.
Candidates who had applied for the counselling round can check the MHT CET 2021 provisional merit list by visiting the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
According to the revised schedule, candidates who wish to raise a complaint or require a correction to be made in the data displayed in the provisional merit list can do so between 25 November 2021 to 27 November 2021 till 5 pm.
However, candidates must note that they will need to upload the required documents to substantiate their claim for any correction that they wish to be made.
Please read below to find five easy steps to check and download the MHT CET 2021 counselling merit list.
Go to the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org.
Navigate to the 'registered candidate login' link available on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new window wherein you will be required to enter your official login details to log in.
The MHT CET 2021 Counselling provisional merit list shall be displayed on your screen.
Check and download it and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates must note that the MAHACET will display the final merit list along with the provisional category-wise seats for CAP Round 1 on 28 November 2021.
Candidates must also note that the online submission and confirmation of the option form of CAP Round 1 shall need to be done individually by candidates by logging in into their account from 29 November 2021 to 1 December 2021.
For more updates regarding the MHT CET 2021 counselling and merit lists, please check this space regularly.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)