Several Mewar University Students Detained After Local, Kashmiri Students Clash

According to reports, multiple students have been arrested and others were left injured following a clash between students from Kashmir, and those from Rajasthan and Bihar at Mewar University in Rajasthan.
A report by Hindustan Times quotes police officials who claimed that a local student entered a heated argument with a group of students from Kashmir, "following which other students also joined both sides, turning it into a fierce battle."
“Krishna was later shifted to Udaipur for better treatment considering the seriousness of his injury. However, all of them were discharged from the hospital on Saturday morning,” Singh added.
Meanwhile, a purported video from the incident shows multiple students walking around the Mewar University campus, armed with swords and other weapons.
Another similar purported video showed visuals of a large mob entering the campus, and slogans against the Kashmiri students were heard as well.
"More students tried to intervene from both sides and the matter was settled right there. But in some time, a large mob entered the college campus and chanted slogans against the Kashmiri students," the student added, requesting anonymity.
The university's director Harish Gurnani was quoted in a report by the Hindustan Times and said:
"When the seniors broke the line for dinner at the mess, the juniors got furious which unfortunately turned into a matter of Kashmiri students and local students due to the impulsiveness of both sides," Gurnani added.
