Maths, Physics in 10+2 Mandatory for Engg, Tech UG Courses, AICTE Announces

Students seeking admissions in engineering and technology UG courses will have to mandatorily take up Maths and Physics at the high school level, the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said on 29 March, Tuesday.
(Photo: The Quint)
Students seeking admissions in engineering and technology undergraduate courses will have to mandatorily take up maths and physics at the high school level, the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said on 29 March, Tuesday.
This is a U-turn from its previous set of guidelines for the academic year 2021-22, when the AICTE had made maths and physics optional for all engineering courses.
While the technical education regulator had justified its move saying that it would encourage interdisciplinary education, it had drawn criticism with many educators saying that basic knowledge of both the subjects are necessary for most engineering courses.
Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat had gone on to calling the move "disastrous" remarking that it will "deteriorate" the standard of education.
In the new guidelines, Maths, Chemistry, and Physics in class XII is not mandatory to apply for certain courses like architecture, biotechnology, packaging technology and fashion technology, AICTE announced.
It has also made chemistry in class XII optional for computer science, electrical engineering, and electronic engineering courses.
Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering – all have Physics and Maths mandatory at 10+2 level. While at least 14 other courses including Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Energy engineering have PCM mandatory at class 12 level.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)